Kuemper (lower body) has suffered a setback in his recovery and won't be available for Arizona's next two games at a minimum, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper has been sidelined since March 8 with his lower-body issue, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Adin Hill and Antti Raanta will serve as the Coyotes' top-two netminders until Kuemper is deemed fit to play.