Kuemper allowed three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

A goal in each period was enough for Kuemper to take his first loss in his last four starts. The 29-year-old dropped to 7-4-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .937 save percentage. He's done well to fend off Antti Raanta for the majority of the starts in Arizona's crease. Kuemper would be a strong DFS play if he earns the start Saturday versus the Wild.