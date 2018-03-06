Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Surprise starter Monday
Kuemper will guard the cage Monday against Edmonton.
After it was originally reported Antti Raanta was supposed to get the starting nod, head coach Rick Tocchet made a last minute decision to throw in Kuemper. The 27-year-old didn't have the best debut in the desert allowing three goals on 27 shots Feb. 25 against Vancouver, but will look to rebound against an Edmonton club who average 2.77 goals per game (20th in the NHL).
