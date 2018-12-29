Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tabbed for Sunday's start
Kuemper will guard the home goal in the second game of the weekend's back-to-back set Sunday against the Golden Knights, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper will cede Saturday's start to Adin Hill, but he will retake the cage for the fifth time in the last seven games when the Coyotes return to action a day later to face a Vegas club that sports a minus-15 goal differential on the road this season. Arizona averages only 2.67 goals per game at home this season, so he may need to be on top of his game to get back in the win column after losing five of his last six starts.
