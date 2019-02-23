Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tabbed to start Sunday
Kuemper will start in goal Sunday versus the visiting Jets, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Kuemper's performed well this season, especially since he's had to rise up to the challenge of being a No. 1 goalie in the wake of Antti Raanta's devastating lower-body injury. The seventh-year netminder is trudging right along with a career-high 16 wins, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage over 35 games. He'll be matched up against a Jets team that reigns supreme in the Central Division with a current record of 37-20-4.
