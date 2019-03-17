Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Takes loss in OT
Kuemper gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
Kuemper came into the contest having only allowed a single goal in each of his last two contests, but Connor McDavid opened the scoring shorthanded and provided the overtime winner to sink the Canadian goalie. Kuemper's record dropped to 24-16-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage.
