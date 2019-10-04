Kuemper allowed a pair of goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Kuemper was fine, but 29-year-old will need more than a goal of support from his offense if he's going to earn wins this year. With Antti Raanta (lower body) sidelined, Kuemper projects as the starter for Saturday's tilt against the Bruins. When both goalies are healthy, coach Rick Tocchet will likely ride the hot hand, which could be frustrating for fantasy owners this year.