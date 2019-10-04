Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Takes loss Thursday
Kuemper allowed a pair of goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
Kuemper was fine, but 29-year-old will need more than a goal of support from his offense if he's going to earn wins this year. With Antti Raanta (lower body) sidelined, Kuemper projects as the starter for Saturday's tilt against the Bruins. When both goalies are healthy, coach Rick Tocchet will likely ride the hot hand, which could be frustrating for fantasy owners this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.