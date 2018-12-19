Kuemper made 29 shots on 32 saves Tuesday, but it couldn't overcome his team's poor offense in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Kuemper really wasn't bad this time around, but three goals is too many to allow when you've got the anemic offense of the Coyotes supporting you. Kuemper has now let in three or more in four straight games and shouldn't be started in most matchups given how many shots he is likely to face.