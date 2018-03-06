Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Takes loss to Oilers
Kuemper stopped 32 of 36 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime defeat against Edmonton.
It was almost a repeat performance for Kuemper, as he finished with the exact same .889 save percentage in his second game in Arizona that he did in his first. Quite frankly, that's not going to cut it, especially against an Edmonton offense that's been below average this year. With Arizona's defense not what Kuemper was used to in Los Angeles, there are likely more valuable choices for your fantasy goaltender.
