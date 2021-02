Kuemper surrendered two goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Kuemper was decent during the 65 minutes of play in regulation in overtime, but he allowed three of the Kings' four shootout attempts to get by him. The 30-year-old slipped to 5-6-2 with a 2.22 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 13 outings. With Antti Raanta (upper body) questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings, Kuemper will likely draw another start.