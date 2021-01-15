Kuemper stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Kuemper had no answer for the Sharks' second line of Evander Kane, Tomas Hertl and John Leonard, but he still kept the Coyotes in the contest. Phil Kessel was able to force overtime, but Kuemper allowed both Ryan Donato and Logan Couture to score in the shootout to take the loss. The 30-year-old goalie had sparkling ratios last year -- a 2.22 GAA and a .928 save percentage -- which made him a popular pick as a top-10 goalie. It's unclear if Kuemper or Antti Raanta will get Saturday's start versus these same Sharks.