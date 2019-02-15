Kuemper made 20 saves on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.

Kuemper joins the quickly expanding list of goaltenders defeated by rookie Blues netminder Jordan Binnington. The two teams combined for just 45 shots in this defensive-minded affair, but four eluded Kuemper while Binnington was a brick wall as usual. It took the Stars and Golden Knights a combined 78 shots to score four times on Kuemper in his previous two starts, both wins for the 28-year-old netminder.