Kuemper will be between the road pipes in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper has recorded a .904 save percentage and a 2-5-1 record so far. It's a long way from the .928 save percentage he posted last year, and he'll have a tough test to get back on track. Through 11 games this season, the Blues rank 11th in the league with 3.45 goals per contest.