Kuemper will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.

Kuemper has been on a roll during the past few weeks, picking up six consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.61 GAA and .948 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp and secure his 20th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a skidding Detroit team that's lost six straight games.