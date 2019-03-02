Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Taking on Detroit
Kuemper will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.
Kuemper has been on a roll during the past few weeks, picking up six consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.61 GAA and .948 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp and secure his 20th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a skidding Detroit team that's lost six straight games.
