Kuemper will defend the road cage in Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper continues to be superb in the blue paint, as he's recorded a 4-1-0 record and .936 save percentage in December. As long as he keeps this play going, the wins should continue to flow in with additional offensive support coming to the desert by means of Taylor Hall. The Sharks are in a slump right now, too, as they've lost six of their last seven outings.