Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Taking on San Jose
Kuemper will defend the road cage in Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper continues to be superb in the blue paint, as he's recorded a 4-1-0 record and .936 save percentage in December. As long as he keeps this play going, the wins should continue to flow in with additional offensive support coming to the desert by means of Taylor Hall. The Sharks are in a slump right now, too, as they've lost six of their last seven outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.