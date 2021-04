Kuemper will make his fifth consecutive start Monday in San Jose, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper's last start was by far the best of his previous four, as Kuemper set aside all 26 Los Angeles shots he faced en route to his second shutout of the season. He has a great opportunity to build on that strong outing in this favorable matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging just 2.55 goals per game -- sixth-fewest in the league.