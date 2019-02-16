Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Taking on Toronto
Kuemper will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper was shaky in his last start Thursday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 24 shots shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The 28-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Toronto team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Takes step back in loss•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Faces barrage in road win•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Will start Tuesday in Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Helps Desert Dawgs snap skid•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...