Kuemper will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper was shaky in his last start Thursday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 24 shots shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The 28-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Toronto team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.