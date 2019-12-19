Play

Kuemper will guard the goal during Thursday's home matchup with Minnesota, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper has been red hot in the month of December, compiling a 5-1-0 record while posting an admirable 1.98 GAA and .935 save percentage in six appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a home clash with a Wild team that's 7-13-2 on the road this year.

