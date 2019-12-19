Kuemper will guard the goal during Thursday's home matchup with Minnesota, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper has been red hot in the month of December, compiling a 5-1-0 record while posting an admirable 1.98 GAA and .935 save percentage in six appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a home clash with a Wild team that's 7-13-2 on the road this year.