Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tasked with taming Wild
Kuemper will guard the blue paint Saturday against Minnesota, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper and the 'Yotes lost 3-2 to the Blue Jackets in his last start, but the Coyotes' netminder has otherwise been a solid option between the pipes in 2019-20. Kuemper has won three of his last four starts and is in a good matchup scenario, taking on Minnesota who sit 25th in the league in goals per game (2.63).
