Kuemper gave up three goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuemper allowed two goals in the first two periods, but he was solid in the third to allow the Coyotes to rally. In overtime, the Coyotes took a penalty, and Jonathan Marchessault beat Kuemper on the power play for the decisive goal. The 30-year-old goalie slipped to 9-10-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 25 outings.