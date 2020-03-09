Kuemper will defend the cage on the road versus Winnipeg on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has put together middling results since returning from a lower-body injury, as he has posted a 1-2-0 record, 2.37 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last three outings. If the netminder continues to struggle, coach Rick Tocchet could opt to give a few extra starts Antti Raanta's way down the stretch in order to help secure a playoff spot.