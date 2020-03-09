Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine against Jets
Kuemper will defend the cage on the road versus Winnipeg on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has put together middling results since returning from a lower-body injury, as he has posted a 1-2-0 record, 2.37 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last three outings. If the netminder continues to struggle, coach Rick Tocchet could opt to give a few extra starts Antti Raanta's way down the stretch in order to help secure a playoff spot.
