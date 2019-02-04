Kuemper will defend the cage for Monday's road tilt against the Stars, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper remains undefeated in regulation over his last nine outings, as he is sporting a 6-0-3 record and 2.16 GAA. The 28-year-old is 7-6-2 as the visiting netminder this season, along with a .908 save percentage, and will be facing off against Dallas for the first time in his career.