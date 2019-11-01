Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Saturday
Kuemper will guard the crease at home versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has been fantastic of late, as he is 5-1-0 with a 1.98 GAA and .929 save percentage is his last six outings. The netminder's lone loss over the stretch was also the only game this season in which he's given up three or more goals. If the Saskatchewan native keeps playing at this level, the 'Yotes could finally bring their seven-year postseason drought to an end.
