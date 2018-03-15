Kuemper (illness) will be between the pipes against the Predators on Thursday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper was slated to play versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, but came down with an illness and was a late scratch. Now healthy, the netminder will return to the crease. Since joining the Yotes, the 27-year-old is 2-2-1 with a 2.61 GAA and will look to earn his place in Arizona next season by finishing the season out strong.