Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Tuesday
Kuemper will defend the cage versus the Islanders on Tuesday.
Kuemper's poor performances in his previous two outings, he gave up seven goals on 59 shots for a 3.62 GAA, led to Adin Hill serving as the starter in the Coyotes' prior two games. It's a little surprising to see Calvin Pickard not getting any looks in the crease after he was claimed off waivers, but coach Rick Tocchet seems content to switch between Kuemper and Hill while Antti Raanta (lower body) is sidelined.
