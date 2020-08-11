Kuemper will be in goal for Game 1 versus Colorado on Wednesday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

In four games against the Predators, Kuemper went 3-1 with a 2.71 GAA and .933 save percentage, including a 49-save victory in Game 4. In his only other clash with the Avs, Kuemper put together a phenomenal 33-save shutout performance and will look to carry that momentum into a Yotes' best-of-seven matchup.