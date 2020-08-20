Kuemper was roughed up for six goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to Colorado in Game 5.

While it took Colorado 60 minutes to officially eliminate the Coyotes, this one was all over in the first period. The Avalanche beat Kuemper three times in the opening frame and three more times in the second period, sending him to the bench after 40 minutes. It was a brutal end to the postseason for Kuemper, who gave up 10 goals over the last two games after having made 37-plus stops in five of his first seven playoff starts.