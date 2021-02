Kuemper gave up two goals on 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. The last two tallies were empty-netters.

Kuemper wasn't bad in Friday's game, but he didn't get much in the way of goal support. The 30-year-old goalie has a 2.46 GAA and a .919 save percentage to go with his 4-6-1 record in 11 outings. With the second half of a back-to-back against the Blues on Saturday, Antti Raanta is probably due for a start.