Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tough shootout loss to Devils
Kuemper stopped 31 of 32 shots in regulation and overtime, and four of six shootout attempts, in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
The 28-year-old was the only reason the Coyotes came away with a crucial point in the standings, making multiple huge saves just to get the game to a shootout. Kuemper is 0-2-2 in his last four starts, suggesting a breather might be in order Sunday against the Islanders, but his 2.22 GAA and .910 save percentage in those contests is still fairly sharp, and with Arizona now just a single point behind Colorado for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, the team may not be able to afford to sit its No. 1 netminder.
