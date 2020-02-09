Coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that Kuemper (lower body) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against the Canadiens, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old hasn't seen action since he was injured in Dec. 19's game against the Wild. Kuemper was a full participant at Sunday's practice, signalling he's trending towards a return. Expect the team to update his status again ahead of Monday's contest.