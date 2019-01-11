Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Turns aside 33
Kuemper stopped 33 of 36 shots Thursday, earning a 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver in the process.
Kuemper wasn't as dominant as his starts against the Rangers and Devils, but he was still pretty solid in the win. Against a heavier workload, he responded well. However, owners should be cautious about this weekend's tilt with two good offenses in Edmonton and Calgary waiting.
