Kuemper stopped 33 of 36 shots Thursday, earning a 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver in the process.

Kuemper wasn't as dominant as his starts against the Rangers and Devils, but he was still pretty solid in the win. Against a heavier workload, he responded well. However, owners should be cautious about this weekend's tilt with two good offenses in Edmonton and Calgary waiting.

