Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Unavailable Tuesday
Kuemper suffered an upper-body injury during Monday's game against the Stars and will not be in uniform Tuesday versus the Predators, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper was run into by Mattias Janmark on Monday, but Morgan suggests the move may be precautionary. If that's the case, there's a decent chance Kuemper will be available for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets. Adin Hill was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Tuesday to serve as the backup to Calvin Pickard.
