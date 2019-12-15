Kuemper allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

A matchup with the Metropolitan Division's cellar-dwellers looked appealing on the schedule, and Kuemper played well but couldn't get enough support from his team. The hard-luck loss dropped his record to 14-7-2 with a 1.97 GAA and a .935 save percentage through 23 games this season. Kuemper has only lost two in a row in regulation twice this season -- he'll likely bounce back from this defeat quickly as well.