Kuemper stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.

Kuemper spotted the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead before the game was nine minutes old, but hung in there to pull out his third straight win. The 29-year-old improved to 13-6-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a spectacular .935 save percentage.

