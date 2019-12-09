Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Victorious in shootout
Kuemper stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.
Kuemper spotted the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead before the game was nine minutes old, but hung in there to pull out his third straight win. The 29-year-old improved to 13-6-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a spectacular .935 save percentage.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Saves 28 in road win•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Defending cage against Flyers•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Sharp in Columbus•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Columbus•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Herculean effort in tough loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.