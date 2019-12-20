Kuemper (lower body) is considered week-to-week.

This is a huge blow to the Coyotes and fantasy owners alike, as Kuemper has been one of the best netminders in the NHL this season, posting a 15-8-2 recod while maintaining an impressive 2.17 GAA and .929 save percentage through 25 appearances. For now, Antti Raanta will take over as Arizona's No.1 netminder, with Adin Hill serving as his backup, while Kuemper will likely head to injured reserve for the duration of his absence.