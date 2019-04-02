Kuemper will start in the home net versus the Kings on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Arizona is still clinging to its playoffs hopes with three games to go in the regular season. According to sportsclubstats.com, the 'Yotes have a chance a 24-percent chance of extending their 2018-19 campaign. Kuemper is thus our "best guess" starter as long as this team has a mathematical chance of claiming a wild-card spot out of the Western Conference. Kuemper has a favorable matchup ahead, with the Kings ranking 30th in the league offensively by means of averaging 2.39 goals per game.