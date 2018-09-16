Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Will start Sunday
Kuemper will start Sunday's preseason game against the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper is expected to start the game, with Adin Hill set to serve as his backup. Last season, splitting time between the Kings and Coyotes, the 28-year-old netminder posted a 12-7-5 record.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Seeking continued success against Canucks•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 31 shots in loss•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Loses third straight•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Back in cage Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...