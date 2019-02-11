Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Will start Tuesday in Vegas
Kuemper will be in goal Tuesday when Arizona takes on the Golden Knights in Vegas, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Keumper is coming off a win in his last start but is 1-2-1 with a 3.53 GAA and .894 save percentage since the All-Star break. The Golden Knights have been tough to beat at T-Mobile arena this season and currently sport a 16-7-3 home record, though they have struggled somewhat of late, going 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.
