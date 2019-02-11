Kuemper will be in goal Tuesday when Arizona takes on the Golden Knights in Vegas, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Keumper is coming off a win in his last start but is 1-2-1 with a 3.53 GAA and .894 save percentage since the All-Star break. The Golden Knights have been tough to beat at T-Mobile arena this season and currently sport a 16-7-3 home record, though they have struggled somewhat of late, going 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.