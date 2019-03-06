Kuemper gave up three goals on 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

Kuemper came into the contest with a seven-game winning streak, but the Ducks put an end to that as Ryan Kesler skated in his 1,000th game. Kuemper's record fell to 20-15-5 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Kuemper has led the Coyotes back into the playoff race, and will likely draw a tough start Thursday against the Calgary Flames.