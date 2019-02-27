Kuemper allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.

His other numbers took a hit, but Kuemper won his fifth straight and seventh game in his last eight starts with this performance. Since Feb. 9, he is 7-1-0 with a .937 save percentage. Overall, Kuemper owns a 18-14-5 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 37 games this season.