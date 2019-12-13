Kuemper stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

The Coyotes spotted Kuemper a 3-0 lead after the first period en route to his 14th win of the season (14-6-2). The 29-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular in 2019-20, his second season as Arizona's No. 1 goaltender, logging a 1.97 GAA and .935 save percentage in 22 appearances. He has allowed more than three goals in exactly one of those 22 outings.