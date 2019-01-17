Kuemper allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Sharks on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old can thank his offense for his fourth straight victory. While the final two goals were empty-netters, the Coyotes still outscored the Sharks, ending their seven-game winning streak. Posting solid numbers all season, Kuemper has been an underrated fantasy contributor. He is 9-11-3 with a .913 save percentage and 2.68 GAA in 2018-19.