Kuemper allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Red Wings on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has won nine of the last ten games, including seven in a row, and during those seven wins, he owns a .949 save percentage. He's been incredible lately, but Kuemper really turned his season around at the beginning of January. Since Jan. 4, he is 15-3-3 with a .926 save percentage. Overall, Kuemper is 20-14-5 with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage in 39 games this season.