Kuemper allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has been up and down a lot this season, but right now, he's trending in the right direction. Kuemper has won two straight and only yielded a pair of goals in the two games combined. He also owns a .938 save percentage in the last five contests. Kuemper is 15-14-5 with a 2.66 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season.