Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Wins third straight
Kuemper allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The 28-year-old has now won three straight and owns a .941 save percentage in his last four contests. Kuemper still has more work to do in order to reach the .500 mark, but he's obviously headed in the right direction. He is 8-11-3 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.66 GAA this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...