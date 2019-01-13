Kuemper allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has now won three straight and owns a .941 save percentage in his last four contests. Kuemper still has more work to do in order to reach the .500 mark, but he's obviously headed in the right direction. He is 8-11-3 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.66 GAA this season.