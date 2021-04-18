Kuemper made 20 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Blues on Saturday.

It was a wobbly start for Kuemper, who allowed a goal on the second shot he faced. And then another just eight minutes in. He had practiced just twice after missing 19 games to a lower-body injury, so a little rust was to be expected. Kuemps then locked the door shut and threw away the key, and his teammates rallied for the win. Kuemper can deliver elite performances when he's healthy, so you could be in line for a sweet little run over the next few weeks.