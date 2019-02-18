Kuemper will be watching from the bench for Monday's clash with Calgary, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper was previously reported to be getting the start, but coach Rick Tocchet will save him for the second game of the Yotes' back-to-back against Edmonton on Tuesday. The Saskatchewan native appeared in the previous six contests, including a shutout performance against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.