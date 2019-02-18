Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Won't be in goal Monday
Kuemper will be watching from the bench for Monday's clash with Calgary, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper was previously reported to be getting the start, but coach Rick Tocchet will save him for the second game of the Yotes' back-to-back against Edmonton on Tuesday. The Saskatchewan native appeared in the previous six contests, including a shutout performance against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...