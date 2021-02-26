Kuemper (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Kuemper's lower-body issue is considered minor, so he should be ready to return soon. In the meantime, Adin Hill will start Friday versus Colorado.
