Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Won't play Monday
Kuemper (lower body) was injured during morning skate and won't play Monday versus the Canadiens, John Gambadoro of 98.7 Phoenix reports.
Kuemper was scheduled to be activated from IR and start in Montreal, but the injury during practice derailed those plans. It's unclear if he aggravated his existing lower-body injury or suffered a separate injury. Adin Hill is expected to start instead, although Antti Raanta (lower body) is still an option if healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.