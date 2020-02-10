Kuemper (lower body) was injured during morning skate and won't play Monday versus the Canadiens, John Gambadoro of 98.7 Phoenix reports.

Kuemper was scheduled to be activated from IR and start in Montreal, but the injury during practice derailed those plans. It's unclear if he aggravated his existing lower-body injury or suffered a separate injury. Adin Hill is expected to start instead, although Antti Raanta (lower body) is still an option if healthy.