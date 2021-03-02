Kuemper (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Head coach Rick Tocchet expressed optimism about Kuemper's status Monday, but he walked that back Tuesday by ruling out the 30-year-old netminder. Either Antti Raanta or Adin Hill will start in goal Wednesday. Kuemper's next chance to play is Friday's home matchup versus the Wild.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Optimistic for Wednesday's game•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Remains sidelined•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Won't play Friday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Injury still bothersome•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Expected to be fine•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Enters locker room in third period•