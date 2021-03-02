Kuemper (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Head coach Rick Tocchet expressed optimism about Kuemper's status Monday, but he walked that back Tuesday by ruling out the 30-year-old netminder. Either Antti Raanta or Adin Hill will start in goal Wednesday. Kuemper's next chance to play is Friday's home matchup versus the Wild.